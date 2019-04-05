WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, appeared on WFAN Radio in New York City earlier today and said AEW will have a weekly two-hour live TV show that premieres in October.

JR did not reveal the timeslot or the name for the AEW TV show, and he refused to elaborate on what network will carry the program, but we will keep you updated. Ross did say the AEW TV show will air on a major network that we all have access to.

"[AEW] is overwhelming for me," Ross said. "To be 67 years old and be anointed the voice of a brand that's gonna be debuting in October on national television on a major cable network, which can't be named now. When people hear what network we're going on, they're gonna be doubly excited. It's a network we can all find."

Ross also said AEW is going for a more athletic presentation compared to what we see on TV from other promotions these days.

"I think what they're shooting for is a more athletic presentation," JR revealed. "It will hopefully be less eye rolling than the sophomore drama class trying to convince you in a 10 minute promo of anything they're saying. It's too long. Our audience can't handle that."

As we've noted, Ross signed a three-year deal with AEW and will make his commentary debut at Double Or Nothing on May 25, but he will also serve as a Senior Adviser to the company. His contract was called "the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history" in the AEW press release.

Below is full audio from JR's interview on WFAN today: