WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed in a new episode of The Ross Report that a Fox executive, who is also a longtime friend, was interested in Ross being a host on the new WWE studio show that will premiere on FS1 later this year.

As noted, Triple H announced last week that WWE and Fox will premiere a new studio show on FS1 this fall. The discussion show will air every Tuesday night, featuring familiar faces from the past and present. Full details on the show will be announced soon.

JR said his longtime good friend was interested in bringing him on for the new show. This was likely before JR's WWE contract expired at the end of March, which led to him signing with AEW.

Ross said Fox is producing the new WWE studio show, and indicated that they have a lot of control over the show.

"So, I'm happy I made my decision with AEW, don't get me wrong. They're still growing the brand and this would have been a Fox presentation. Because I think probably left to their own devices, WWE would not have adhered to getting an older guy with Bells Palsy and a Southern accent on their show again," Ross said.