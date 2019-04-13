"Bad Boy" Joey Janela has just issued a challenge to nZo,the new name for former WWE star Enzo Amore. Janela wrote that nZo makes a joke out of the wrestling business and that if he wants some buzz, he can come and shoot with him at the next "Game Changer Wrestling presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport".

Janela's full tweet was: "Just saying this, straight up if nZo wants some buzz, he can come shoot with me next year at GCW Wrestling Bloodsport. I'll do 4-6 months of whatever MMA Training Barnett Recommends so I don't make a fool out of his art, the way nZo makes a joke out of the wrestling business..."

Former ROH Tag Team Champion Brody King replied to the tweet simply writing, "Bless You."

Recently nZo and CaZXL (former WWE star Big Cass) released a video about their new shirts and that they were going as The FreeAgentZ. The duo made news last Saturday when they jumped the barricade during ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard.

You can read Janela and King's tweets below:

