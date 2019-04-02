- Above is the full G1 Climax 28 match between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White. Near the end of the match, White hit blade runner for the pinfall victory. White will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Okada this Saturday at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard, be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET.

- Joey Ryan announced at WrestleCon on April 5 (3:15 pm ET) and April 6 (2 pm ET) there will be a photo op where fans can touch "it" for $30. Ryan noted it was "by popular request" and is 18 and over only.

By popular request; "YOU CAN TOUCH IT!" Pro Photo Ops available at #WrestleCon weekend. Go to https://t.co/Kh6JlgLEoo under "Pro Photos" in the menu tab to preorder. pic.twitter.com/FyCzVHXABa — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 2, 2019

- Long-time announcer and content producer Joe Dombrowski will debut his latest release this week: Samoa Joe: The Missing Matches. As an unofficial sequel to 2014's highly acclaimed AJ Styles: The Missing Matches release. This two-disc, five-hour set showcases 16 of Samoa Joe's greatest rarely-seen matches, some never released anywhere. Fans will have their first opportunity to own it on DVD this Friday & Saturday at Wrestlecon and Sunday at Markout at the Meadowlands! If you can't be in the NY / NJ area, you can purchase on DVD or Digital at Joe-Dombrowski.com, Vimeo through IndyWrestling.US, or browse the entire Joe Dombrowski library at JoeDombrowski.Pivotshare.com. Below is the official trailer.