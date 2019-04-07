John Cena brought back his "Dr. of Thuganomics" gimmick at WWE's WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view tonight.

Cena originally used the hip-hop gimmick from 2002-2003. He interrupted Elias' musical performance at WrestleMania 35 tonight and proceeded to insult Elias with a rap.

Cena had been rumored to be the special guest referee for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's Farewell Match against Baron Corbin, but that never happened. Corbin actually won that match.

Below are photos and videos from the Elias - Cena segment at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ tonight:

.@IAmEliasWWE is doing it ALL in what's sure to be the greatest musical performance in #WrestleMania history, and he's doing it LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/QeJHCfzkYA — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019