John Cena is currently in New York City for WWE's WrestleMania Week, but there's still no word yet on if he will be wrestling a match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Cena is also not currently scheduled for any WrestleMania 35 Axxess matches.

Cena has wrapped filming of the "Playing with Fire" comedy movie in Vancouver, British Columbia. PWInsider reports that the movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on Friday, March 20, 2020.

"Playing with Fire" also stars John Leguizamo, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianna Hildebrand and Judy Greer. Cena plays the lead role of a smokejumper, a firefighter who parachutes into remote locations to battle wildfires. The official synopsis reads like this: "A crew of rugged fighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids."

It was noted this past week that there was a deal on the table for Cena to return for a match at WrestleMania 35, and that Cena was expected to agree to the match. Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that we likely won't know much, if anything, about Cena's WrestleMania plans going into the show.