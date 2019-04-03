WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this week and defended 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman to a fan.

The exchange happened after a Twitter account tweeted photos of Nash, Waltman, Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

The fan responded to that tweet and wrote, "Four of the greatest ever. And Sean Waltman"

Nash responded to that tweet and praised Waltman, calling "beyond amazing in the ring" and saying the fan doesn't know anything about pro wrestling.

Nash wrote, "You obviously don't know s--t about wrestling. @TheRealXPac is beyond amazing in the ring. When new talent came in to the @WWE or WCW they worked with Sean. If you couldn't have a match with him you were the s--ts and were gone quickly. He's the only attitude era player in DX&NWO"

You can see the full exchange below:

Four of the greatest ever. And Sean Waltman — Kaleb Stuckey (@KalebStuckey) March 31, 2019