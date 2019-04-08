Notable, active WWE RAW and SmackDown Superstars who were left off the WrestleMania 35 card were Kevin Owens, Dean Ambrose, Mojo Rawley and SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe).

Owens returned to action in February after being out of action since undergoing double knee surgery last October. At one point, Owens was rumored to be facing Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. Owens is scheduled for SmackDown this Tuesday.

Ambrose is reportedly leaving the company after his contract expires this week. He is advertised for tonight's RAW and the rest of the RAW shows this month, however he has only been making appearances during the dark segments of RAW the past couple of weeks.

Other stars who were not on the WrestleMania 35 card were Bray Wyatt, Dolph Ziggler, Alicia Fox and Sami Zayn, who is reportedly ready to return to action after undergoing successful double shoulder surgery last summer.