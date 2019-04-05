There's still no word on Kevin Owens being booked for the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, but Owens has fans talking this week with a tweet he made on his WrestleMania Weekend.

We noted on Thursday that Owens was among the Superstars who are not currently advertised for a WrestleMania 35 match on Sunday. Owens took to Twitter later that day and mentioned his autograph signing at WrestleMania 35 Axxess on Saturday. Owens also commented on, perhaps joking, how it's driving him crazy that he's not on the WrestleMania card.

Owens wrote, "Hi everyone! Full disclosure, not being on Mania is gradually driving me more and more crazy as the show gets closer so my session at Axxess on Saturday should be a real blast! 10 am to noon. Come!"

Owens returned to WWE action in late February after being out since October 2018 with injuries to both knees. He has been featured in the main event scene since returning, but without a solid storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

You can see his full tweet below: