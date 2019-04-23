- WWE posted this video of new SmackDown Superstars Heavy Machinery introducing themselves backstage by handing out handfuls of meat earlier tonight. As noted, tonight's SmackDown pre-show dark match saw Otis and Tucker defeat The B Team's Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw David Otunga replace Nigel McGuinness on commentary. Otunga called the action with Vic Joseph and Aiden English. It was noted that Nigel was on assignment at the WWE UK Performance Center in London, England.

- Kevin Owens' gig as an honorary member of The New Day lasted just one week as he turned on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after tonight's SmackDown main event, which saw Kofi defeat Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification due to interference from Rusev.

Owens helped The New Day fight off Nakamura and Rusev, but then turned on Kofi and ended up destroying both members of the group. There's now speculation on Kofi defending his title against Owens at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. You can see a few shots from tonight's angle below: