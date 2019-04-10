- As noted, this week's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn saw The Hardy Boys defeat The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy were destroyed by Lars Sullivan after the match. Above is post-SmackDown video of Cathy Kelley talking to Matt and Jeff. She asked about Lars cutting their celebration short.

"Of course we're upset," Matt said. "You know, it was a great moment, it was a very special moment in the history of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Of course Lars ruined that moment, but hey, it is what it is. One thing you can't take away is, we proved tonight that we are still the greatest tag team in all of space and time. We made the WWE Universe remember."

Jeff also commented on Lars and said The Freak is a monster. He said, "We should've attacked him with the titles, what were we thinking? I mean, he's a monster and wow... first of all, congratulations, man. But yeah, that massacre... it was no fun."

Cathy also asked how great it is to be back together on WWE TV and now with gold around their waists. Hardy said they were given an opportunity on SmackDown and they seized it. Matt also promised to break the record nine WWE reigns held by WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys.

"It really is wonderful to say the least," Matt said. "This makes eight times Jeff and I have been WWE Tag Team Champions. There's only one team in history that has more reigns, and that's The Dudleys, but we're going to catch up with them before it's all said and done. We were given an opportunity tonight and what did The Hardys do with it? Seized it."

Jeff added, "We had the RAW tag titles for a while, you know, the red, but I think it's time that we own the blue. I feel really good to be this later in life and still be able to do what we do. It means the world to me, it's very surreal."

Matt ended the interview by praising The Usos as the best tag team he's ever stepped into the squared circle with.

"I do too, I've got to say one thing really quick. It's cool and we're very excited that we won the championships again," Matt said. "This was our goal when we got back together, but I have to give props to The Usos. The Usos are the best tag team I've ever been in the ring with. They are so good and we can't wait to dance with Jimmy and Jey again. They are absolutely incredible."

- Today would have been the 65th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer and the 94th birthday of WCW Hall of Famer Angelo Poffo.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Brooklyn saw Kevin Owens defeat Sami Zayn after some comedy between the two. Owens quickly delivered a Stunner and got the pin, as seen in the video below, and then delivered two more Stunners to Sami to end the tapings, according to our correspondent.