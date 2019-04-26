As many probably already know Viceland has been airing a new show that looks at the tragic and controversial sides of professional wrestling. The Dark side of the Ring premiered earlier this month on April 10 with "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth as the first subjects. The newest episode will be about the tragedy that surrounds the legendary Von Erich Family.

Earlier today, Dark Side of the Ring's Twitter shared a photo of Kevin Von Erich clutching a yellow rose to symbolize the death of his brother David. They also wrote that viewers would hear his story like never before this Wednesday.

Kevin responded to the Tweet and praised the episode that will be airing on May 1 at 9 p.m. EST. He explained that the episode will cover things that have never been discussed and he thanked them for coming out there and giving him the time to lay the story out.

Past episodes of Dark Side of the Ring have been about the murder of Bruiser Brody and the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Past episodes can be watched on Viceland's website and new episodes air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Viceland.

