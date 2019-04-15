- Cathy Kelly previews tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with The Boston Globe for an article that included a look at his Winchester High School wrestling coach, Larry Tremblay. It was noted that Kofi accomplished his version of the American Dream with the big title win at WrestleMania 35, a version shaped by his journey to the United States at age 2, his values of leading by example, and the skills and dedication he developed while wrestling in high school.

"Leading by example is important," Kofi said. "Representation is important to give African kids the inspiration to do whatever it is they wanted to do. I don't think there's a better story of the American dream than me."

- Mascot Youppi of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens is backstage for tonight's WWE RAW from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. WWE posted this video of Youppi with EC3 and Titus O'Neil: