The new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston spoke with TMZ Sports about The New Day going against the grain and never breaking up. Kingston also spoke about what's to come for his reign as champion.

Despite their wild success among fans and one of WWE's most popular in terms of merchandise sales, there's always talk of New Day splitting to change things up for the trio. As Xavier Woods and Big E have also said previously, Kingston doesn't plan on going that route as it would be counter to everything the group has done in the past.

"I don't understand why people say that, we've said since the beginning of time the philosophy of New Day is to lift your brother up, that is the goal," Kingston said. "I think the stereotypical path to take with all these factions, when somebody has success, one of them goes off and does something on their own. Someone wants success, one of them goes off on their own. That's like very typical.

"Anyone who has seen New Day on TV or whatever, is atypical. When we come out, we skip and clap, I twerk, I wear unicorn horns, we wear pink and blue, we throw pancakes out, ice cream, Booty-O's. Everything is not your typical story, so for us to break up is the opposite of New Day, just doing the standard fair. It just won't happen. Everything we do, we do together."

After defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Champion, Kingston wants his reign to be for the people.

"What I want to do is be a champion of the people and give them what they want," Kingston said. "Whether it be fantasy matches or whatever it is. I really want to be the best champion I can possibly be. It's great to get here, obviously, now the true test beings and we want to make this championship reign not only historic, we want to make it legendary."

You can check out Kingston's full comments in the video above.

