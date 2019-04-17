- Above is a clip of The Big Show on the Syfy series, Happy, from The Wrap. Big Show appears on the show as the cellmate of gangster Francisco "Big Blue" Scaramucci, who gets a little physical with Big Show at the end of the clip. The episode airs tonight on SyFy.

- Fred Rosser, f.k.a. Darren Young, will receive the Vanguard Award during Miami's OUTshine film festival on April 28th based on his strong advocacy work with LGBTQ athletes.

"I want to be remembered as a good human being who was the first in an industry to pave the way for LGBTQ athletes in wrestling and beyond to come out and live an honest and authentic life," Rosser said. "Being the first openly gay wrestler [in WWE], I've been able to encourage and inspire wrestling fans all over the world to chase their dreams. I've been able to show other LGBTQ athletes that they have a duty to instill confidence in the youth and to lead by example."

- As we previously reported, Roman Reigns was moved to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shakeup. After the movie, Reigns tweeted, "New yard. Same rules...my rules. #BigDogOnBlue #SDLive"

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston appeared to take issue with Reigns' statement. Kingston replied: