- Above is a bonus clip from last night's Miz & Mrs. episode with Maryse taking a shot at The Miz and his fantasy football hobby.

- This week's WWE RAW episode saw Cesaro return to the red brand for a win over Cedric Alexander, who is also now on the RAW roster. In a bit of trivia, 2019 marks the 8th straight year that The Swiss Cyborg has worked a singles match on RAW. Cesaro's win over Alexander was his first singles win on RAW since his win over current WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in August 2017.

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens turn on Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston after being an honorary member of The New Day for a week while Big E is out with an injury. It's believed that Owens vs. Kofi will take place at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. Kofi took to Twitter today to send a warning to Owens.

He wrote, "Sometimes you feel compelled believe in someone and give them a chance, even when no one else will. As unpopular a decision as it may seem at the time, you give them the benefit of the doubt...And Then that person proves everyone right. Mark my words, there will be Hell to pay."

