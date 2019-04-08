New WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will battle new WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a title for title "Winner Take All" match on tonight's RAW.

Tonight's RAW opened with Rollins cutting a promo. Rollins was interrupted by The New Day, who mentioned next week's Superstar Shakeup. Kofi Kingston said that he watched last night's "Winner Takes All" main event and thought that it worked out really well. Kofi then challenged Rollins, saying that the new WWE Champion and the new WWE Universal Champion should have the same kind of match tonight.

Kofi said that the New Day won't be at ringside, and that it would be one-on-one tonight, title for title. As the fans went crazy, Rollins accepted the challenge and the match will be taking place tonight.

