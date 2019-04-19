Yesterday Global Wrestling Network shared "Today In Impact History," where Kurt Angle hit a moonsault off the cage onto Mr. Anderson at the 2010 Lockdown PPV. The match was a Steel Cage Match, which Angle did end up winning. You can watch the moment in the video above.

Tonight Angle retweeted and commented on the Impact moment: "What was I thinking? I'm a wrestler. I "wrestle". This was anything "but" wrestling."

Gail Kim, who just came out of retirement to wrestle at Impact's Rebellion on April 28 against Tessa Blanchard replied to his tweet that it's what they do and then pay for it years later.

The Lockdown PPV also included Team Hogan defeating Team Flair, Rob Van Dam defeating James Storm, Kevin Nash defeating Eric Young, and AJ Styles retaining the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against D'Angelo Dinero.

Below are the tweets from Angle and Kim:

What was I thinking? I'm a wrestler. I "wrestle". This was anything "but" wrestling https://t.co/dH0H0O7wLL — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 20, 2019