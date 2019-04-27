WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle did another Q&A with his fans on Facebook. Topics included: his WrestleMania 21 match against Shawn Michaels, if he ever thought about quitting pro wrestling, the funniest thing said to him in the ring, and shaving his head in 2002.

When Angle decided to change up his look a bit, he wasn't fully confident the shaved head would work, but over time it grew on him.

"I thought I was going to look really bad," Angle said." It did at first. Anybody who shaves their head for the first time looks bad, but I got used to it and anybody that does it for the first time will most likely look very, very different. I like it though."

With numerous matches under his belt, Angle was asked what was the funniest thing ever said to him in the ring. Angle went right to a comment from fellow Hall of Famer, Mae Young.

"Mae Young told me this right before I Angle Slammed her in the ring, 'You better f---ing slam me hard. Really hard.' I said 'okay, ma'am.'"

One fan wondered if Angle ever thought about quitting wrestling, Angle noted he never thought to when it came to pro wrestling, but during his amateur wrestling days he did two years before the 1996 Olympics.

"Pro or amateur? Pro, I never wanted to quit," Angle revealed. "Amateur, I did quit 2 years before the Olympics. I was having a difficult time making the world and Olympic teams. When I quit in 1994, I realized I didn't want to have regrets, so I came back more motivated than ever. The rest is history. 1995 World Champion. 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist."

At WrestleMania 21, Angle defeated Shawn Michaels by submission in a match that went just over 27 minutes. The Hall of Famer noted despite the lengthy match, the two didn't really plan out every little detail of what would go down.

"We didn't really prepare for it like the others," Angle admitted. "Usually, for WrestleMania, the wrestlers get together to go over their match all week long. Shawn and I preferred to sit down and talk to get to know each other personally. Sure, we planned some spots for the match, but we were very relaxed about the match. If you think about it, Angle vs. Michaels would be stellar regardless of how much we prepared (two of the best ever). The match did not disappoint."