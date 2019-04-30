WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malsnoke last weekend about why it was more difficult being RAW General Manager than a WWE Superstar. Angle also discussed his new WWE contract, along with future roles he expects to be in.

In 2017 on the Raw after WrestleMania, Vince McMahon announced Angle would be the new RAW General Manager. Angle held down that role until August of 2018 when he was replaced by Baron Corbin.

"Being a General Manager is harder than wrestling, it really is," Angle said. "You're involved in every storyline and there's so much to remember, it just gets confusing. I carried that role as good as I could, I thought I did okay at it."

After moving on from the GM role, Angle began working more matches as WWE eventually built it towards his farewell match at WrestleMania 35. Angle would lose to Corbin in his final bout with the company, but according to Angle we should see him again down the road, thanks to his new five-year deal with WWE.

"I signed a five-year deal with WWE," Angle revealed. "I'm going to do some part-time - if they need me in front of the TV, maybe managerial, where I would be managing some wrestlers.

"But the most important thing is I'm going to be a producer. I'm going to help the wrestlers with their technique. I'm going to help them structure their matches. It's something I'm very good at. I thought I'd be able to contributor the company [in that role]."

Angle's full interview with Wrestling Inc. was included in today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. The full audio can be found in the embedded player at the bottom of this post. In the full interview Angle discusses if Baron Corbin was the right final opponent for him at WrestleMania, if he plans to ever wrestle again, his King of the Ring match with Shane McMahon, how the milk truck idea happened with, walking away from wrestling and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.