We're just days away from WrestleMania 35 and WWE still has not announced a match for John Cena, but WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says Cena will be there.

As seen below, Angle spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast to promote Sunday's Farewell Match against Baron Corbin and said he knows Cena will have a match on Sunday. Angle also confirmed that he wanted Cena to be the one to end his career, but it didn't work out. There had been some speculation on WWE changing Angle's final opponent due to the negative fan reactions to Corbin, but Corbin vs. Angle is still happening.

"Yeah, I was hoping it was going to be John but it didn't happen," Angle said of his final opponent. "I'm sure that he has another match in mind, but I wanted him to end my career just like when he started, I started his career. It was a good little storyline but unfortunately it's not going to work out. But I love John, and I know he will have a WrestleMania match. I'm not sure if they announced it yet, but I'm almost positive he's going to be there."

It was reported just last week that Cena had a WrestleMania return deal on the table, and he was expected to sign the contract.