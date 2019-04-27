Kurt Angle jumped on Instagram to wish John Cena a happy belated birthday, Cena turned 42 on April 23.

Angle also praised Cena's ability to dominate the WWE and stay healthy for a large majority of his time with the company, calling him "the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all-time."

"17 years ago, I recall when a young John Cena took WWE by storm," Angle wrote. "Even then, John pushed me to my limit. I absolutely Loved stepping into the ring with him. John has been able to stay healthy (for the most part) and dominate WWE for 17 years, which is unheard of, and nearly impossible. For that reason, He will go down in history as the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all-time. Happy belated birthday, John. You earned my respect the first time we locked horns."

Cena made his WWE TV debut on an episode of SmackDown in 2002 by answering Kurt Angle's open challenge.