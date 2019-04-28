Earlier this month, KUSHIDA began his run with NXT after making the move from New Japan Pro Wrestling where he was a six-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion. On this week's episode of NXT, KUSHIDA will make his in-ring debut.

KUSHIDA commented on Twitter about his experience of moving to the States and wrestling for a new company.

"About a month has passed since I moved to Florida. Looking back on this month, I have spent a long time as if it has already been about a year. I was in a state where I didn't understand the new practice environment, food, housing, English, matches, but I feel that a little more open time has been created recently.

"On weekdays, practice picked up at the Performance Center. I also started a one-on-one English class. The weekend is full of house shows. I am desperate every day to get through a day. Driving to the venue yourself, setting up the ring, wrestle, and clear the ring. Then drive back to home again. It is the life in NXT. With the series of fresh discoveries, it feels like you are becoming thicker and bigger as a person.

"The prospects, wrestlers from other professional sports, Indians, Saudis, Chinese, foreigners who I have never met, and NXT top rivals who I know from a long time ago, I live in this intersection. As my life is starting to get settled, I can finally put my feet on the pedal and 100% power on my engine. Bring all of this into the ring. 4/28/2019 Before the Change of the Era - KUSHIDA"

In the replies, NJPW Star, David Finlay, asked if KUSHIDA had gone to Target yet. KUSHIDA responded, "of course" showing a photo of his shopping trip.