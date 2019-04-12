Recently, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness concluded its month of Undisputed Era with NXT's Kyle O'Reilly joining the podcast. Among many other things, O'Reilly talked about the camaraderie in the NXT locker room as well as within Undisputed Era. According to O'Reilly, there is no competitiveness in the NXT locker room and everyone wants what is best for each other.

"We're all in this together," O'Reilly said. "We're all on the road constantly. We all spend time away from our families. We're all beat up and missing your kids, or your dogs, or whatever you have at home. Like, it's a grind, and all we have each other, and we all need to keep each other positive. You hear so much about the competitive aspect of it and 'screw that guy - I want his spot' and this, that, and the other, but I don't think it's really like that down here. I feel like everybody is supporting each other and wants what's best for each other. You need to be happy for people when they succeed."

Moreover, O'Reilly claimed that The Undisputed Era's camaraderie is real.

"We're having a blast. Like I'd said before about me and Bobby [Fish] and this whole Undisputed Era thing, like, there's a real, genuine camaraderie there because we are all really close friends and we came up the roads together and we're just having such a blast. We're just trying to make each other laugh and goofing around in promos and Adam [Cole] will bring us down, 'alright, guys, this is serious still too.'" O'Reilly added, "this is really one of the coolest things I've gotten to do and to be part of a faction, we're four smaller guys and as individuals, anybody can beat us and it's whatever, but when it's the four of us, good luck."

O'Reilly shared that it has been helpful to have The Undisputed Era members around as the stablemates pitch ideas for matches they are not even working.

"We all contribute to everything that we do, whether it's a single's or a tag [match], or any combination of the four of us, if it's me and Roddy [Strong], or me and Bobby, or Bobby and Roddy, or me and Adam, or Adam and Bay Bay, like any combo of the four of us, I think can go out there and smash it and we're all so supportive of each other and contributing ideas, and 'oh hey, you can do this.' You're not even in our match, but he's giving us some good stuff. It's really cool." O'Reilly said, "we all want each other to succeed and we all want each other to do well."

Interestingly, O'Reilly shared that The Undisputed Era hopes to stay together on the main roster even though he knows in this genre, a split will happen eventually.

"I know we all don't want this thing to end any time soon," O'Reilly stated. "Like, I know it's wrestling and eventually somebody [has] got to go through the barbershop window, right? I think we want to ride this thing for as long as we possibly can. And we're pretty sure, like, creative has similar plans for us as far as NXT is concerned. I know there's no plan to split us up any time soon or anything like that. If the stars align, it would be wonderful to go to the main roster as a four-man unit because I think it would be something very unique and very special. Like a four-man group? That hasn't been done in a while, so I think that could be really cool and I keep my fingers crossed that we do get that opportunity."

