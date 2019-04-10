- The WWE Performance Center posted these behind-the-scenes videos of Ricochet's big WrestleMania 35 Weekend. Friday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event was Ricochet's Takeover farewell as he and Aleister Black lost to NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders. Black and Ricochet then teamed up on Sunday for their WrestleMania debuts for the Fatal 4 Way with then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, The Bar, and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. The video below includes Ricochet chatting backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and others.

- Next Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network will focus on The Miz and Maryse trying to revive their sex life. Below is the synopsis:

"Miz & Maryse Alone Time: Mike and Maryse move Monroe into her crib so they can get some sleep and revive their sex life."

- As noted, the new feud between Lacey Evans and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch continued on last night's SmackDown as Evans left Lynch laying with her Women's Right punch. Becky referred to her challenger as "New Charlotte" in a tweet today and said she's starting to think WWE has a thing for blondes, seen below.

Becky wrote, "So New Charlotte is my 1st challenger? Not sure now, but I'm starting to think this company might have a type."

Evans responded to that tweet and wrote, "Typical...blame it on the company. I just stood toe to toe with "a man" while wearing a pair of high heels. Imagine what I will do to you when i take them off..... #LikeALady"

Evans had posted an earlier tweet where she offered to bring dignity and class to Becky's titles. She wrote, "We've all heard you talk. Cussin' and hollerin' every week. I'm happy to teach you a lesson on #Raw OR #SDLive and bring some dignity and class to those TITLES you wear. Oh, and another thing... a belt holds up your pants up even if I knock you out. #Raw #SDLive #NoMoreNasties"

