- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Lacey Evans defeat Natalya to become the new #1 contender to RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, for the red brand title. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley asking Evans how big the night was for her.

"Other than the fact that I broke a nail because of that nasty thing, I have been coming out week after week keeping an eye on what I'm gonna be up against," Evans said. "Now, if it was my choice I would've been in the main event at WrestleMania, but I wasn't and Becky Lynch holds both women's championships. Now that I do have an opportunity to go after the RAW Women's Championship, that is exactly what I intend to do. I have proven myself not only walking down those ramps week after week, but what I did to Natalya today. So, if you would hurry up and get out of my face, because I have a big manly challenge ahead of me and I'm gonna take every opportunity to take what is rightfully mine."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which new red brand tag team will be the first to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. As of this writing, 49% voted for The Usos while 32% voted for Ricochet and Aleister Black, 19% voted for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on new RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander having his 205 Live farewell match against Oney Lorcan tonight. As noted, Cedric was brought to the RAW roster in the Superstar Shakeup last night.

Drake wrote, "We have already said goodbye to the heart @AliWWE - Congratulations to @CedricAlexander as we now say goodbye to the soul. Tune in TONIGHT to @WWE205Live EXCLUSIVELY on the @WWENetwork to see his farewell match against @_StarDESTROYER"

Lorcan also tweeted on the match, telling Vince McMahon how Cedric won't be able to make it to RAW next week. Lorcan, still a member of the NXT roster, also said Cedric must be destroyed. You can see their tweets below:

