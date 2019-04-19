- As we reported earlier, John Cena filled in for Ellen DeGeneres as the host of The Ellen Show this morning. Above is a clip from the show where Cena arm wrestled child genius Brielle. Brielle beat Cena before giving him an anatomy lesson.

You can also check out Cena's monologue below. At the 0:55 mark he joked that Ellen was out pursuing a WWE career, and a clip of Rousey beating up Alexa Bliss was shown with Ellen's head superimposed on Bliss.

- Dolph Ziggler will be performing stand up comedy with Sarah Tiana this Saturday at PianaFight in San Francisco. After the stand up performance, the two will take part in a Q&A. You can purchase tickets at this link.

- As noted, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans have been taking shots on each other on Twitter. In one tweet, Becky drew some comparisons between Lacey and Charlotte Flair and joked that Ric Flair is Lacey's father. Evans got the last shot as of this writing, suggesting that Becky is a troll.

Lorrrrdddd bless her heart.



It took her 2 days to come up with a response. And its about my momma ??



I think yalls "man" is starting to show her true pathetic, Classless, colors.



I do have a hell of a moonsault though ?? #LikeALady #WhatElseYouGot https://t.co/XsM8i8xwgO — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 17, 2019