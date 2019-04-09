- Above and below are preview clips for tonight's Miz & Mrs. episode on the USA Network with The Miz and Maryse getting settled into their new Austin, Texas neighborhood.

- We noted before how Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature the in-ring TV debut of Piper Niven. Her opponent has been announced as Killer Kelly. As noted, the show will also feature NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm defending against Jinny.

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW featured a segment that saw Lacey Evans punch SmackDown & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. This led to the two brawling to the stage and Evans taunting Lynch while officials held her back.

Evans took to Twitter and continued to fire shots at The Man after the show.

A WWE tweet asked if The Man just met the Woman's Right, which is the name of Evans' punch. Evans responded and wrote, "No. Someone who feels too inadequate to call her self a woman did though. #LikeALady #NastyThing"

A fan asked why Lynch was calling herself The Man. Evans responded, "Because she lacks the balls to admit she's really just a weak WOman I reckon.... #NastyThing"

You can see those tweets and a few other tweets from Evans below:

