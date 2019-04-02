- Above is the new Snickers commercial featuring The Miz and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Snickers is a WrestleMania 35 presenting sponsor once again this year.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland saw Lacey Evans defeat Nikki Cross in singles action.

- It looks like WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley have been training with former TNA X Division Champion The Amazing Red at his House of Glory wrestling school in New York City. They will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way on Sunday at WrestleMania 35 against Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, The IIconics, and Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Banks took to Twitter tonight and thanked Red. She wrote, "When I thought my ideas were too crazy, he believed in me. When I thought I knew a lot, he showed me how much more there is to learn. @AmazingRed1 helped me grow as a performer. He's taught me so much, and I am honored and grateful to call him a friend."

You can see Sasha's full tweet below: