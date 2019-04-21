WWE star Lana was a guest on 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast where she revealed how long she wants to stay in WWE, if she prefers being a heel or a babyface, her favorite WWE match of all-time and as well as her favorite match of her own.

Below are highlights from the interview:

If she prefers being a heel or a babyface:

"Whatever they give me I am willing to do the best of my ability. I can do both pretty well. As a villain or a superhero, as a good guy or a bad guy, I think I can do at this point: 'Okay, whatever you need boss. Is this what you need? Great, I will grab the brass ring doing it.' I do think I have more fun being a villain, definitely. It's just more fun to be a villain."

How long she expects to be with WWE:

"That's such a hard question. I love WWE so much. There is no greater love than the WWE Universe. I know we are in a love-hate relationship, but at least they feel passionate about me. They love me one second, then boo me the next. That's what I love about the WWE Universe. They feel something strongly towards me and I'm very thankful for that. There is nothing more than the world to me than performing in front of the WWE Universe. So I would like to do it as long as I can. As long as they will have me."

Her favorite WWE match of all-time (after she explained how much she loves watching Rusev and Roman Reigns wrestle):

"But my all time would be WrestleMania 18, The Rock Vs. Hulk Hogan. That was just an electrifying match."

Her favorite match of her own:

"When it comes to competitive probably my Money in the Bank ladder match at Money in the Bank. I was really proud of that. I don't think anyone could have thought I would have a ladder match. It was so much fun and I hope to be in a ladder match again this year. I enjoy a challenge. It's a very high stakes match. I want to be in more high stake things. I want to be in more high stake situations and matches."

Lana also discussed Total Divas and her experience working on the Pitch Perfect films. You can listen to the whole interview from 411 here.

