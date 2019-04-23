- Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured Lars Sullivan destroying multiple Superstars once again. Chad Gable vs. Jinder Mahal never started as Lars destroyed Gable at ringside. He then destroyed The Singh Brothers in the ring after Mahal retreated to safety. R-Truth came out to make the save, and to get revenge on Lars for their recent run-in, but Lars left Truth laying. You can see video from the segment above.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team in tag team action.

- As noted, tonight's SmackDown saw a new alliance form between Elias and Shane McMahon as they double teamed Roman Reigns. Elias vs. Reigns was then announced for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. As seen below, Shane took to Twitter for a rare post-SmackDown tweet on how Elias is money: