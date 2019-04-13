- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring losing streaks being snapped. The most recent of the bunch was Curt Hawkins breaking his 200+ winless streak at WrestleMania. He and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles, and then retained them the next night against Dash and Dawson on RAW.

- Below is next week's new content on the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE Chronicle: Roman Reigns - Part Two (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET), Worlds Collide featuring Cruiserweight matches (9 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- Lars Sullivan made his main roster debut earlier this week on RAW, taking out WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. He then appeared again the next night on SmackDown to clear out The Hardy Boyz after they defeated The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Titles. On Twitter, Sullivan's "representative" commented about what went down this week, "William Christensen here with another update on Lars! Lars would like to convey to the public that he finds great pleasure and humor in upsetting the WWE Universe. His only complaint is that it's too easy to do so! His quote after both Monday and Tuesday night, 'lol.'"