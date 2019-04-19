- Above is a "Top Moments" clip from this week's episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network, featuring The Miz, Maryse, Marjo and Monroe Sky. This was the 9th episode of the 1st season. Below is a sneak peek at the 10th episode, which airs this coming Tuesday:

- "The Shield's Final Chapter" is scheduled to run for 1 hour and 30 minutes on the WWE Network this Sunday, live from Moline, IL. As noted, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team for the last time against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. The special will replay on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. There's still no word yet on who WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will wrestle but Elias is rumored to be the opponent.

- New WWE SmackDown Superstars Lars Sullivan tweeted a message to the WWE Universe earlier this week and quickly deleted it.

The Freak wrote, "Hello easily triggered WWE universe! What are you fake outraged by today?"

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below, along with a similar tweet Lars made a few days before that, from his "social media representative" William Christensen.