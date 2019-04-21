New Japan Pro-Wrestling just shared that there are some last minute changes to their Road to Dontaku 2019 Tour. The changes were made because of IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito.

After Ibushi defeated Zack Zabre Jr at Sengoku Lord in Nagoya this Saturday, Naito made it known that he wanted to be Ibushi's next challenger. The above video shows what happened between them with Ibushi answering his challenge with "Si!"

Since this happened, Ibushi asked the NJPW committee to be put opposite of Naito every night for the rest of the Dontaku tour.

The committee agreed and the card changes start on April 22 in Korakuen, where Ibushi will be added to the team of Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and YOH to battle the members of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

A few days later on April 26 in Hiroshima, it will be Ibushi, Ishii, and Okada against EVIL, SANADA, and Naito.

The full schedule of the Road to Dontaku tour and other NJPW events are available here.



