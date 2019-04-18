Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock passed away on Wednesday due to injuries he suffered as a passenger in a car accident on April 11th outside of Hilton Head, S.C. He was 70 years old.

Coppock was nicknamed "The Godfather of Sports Talk Radio," and was the special guest ring announcer for the portion of WrestleMania 2 that took place in Chicago. He also co-hosted Radio WWF with WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon at WrestleMania X.

While Coppock was later critical of Vince McMahon, he would often post wrestling-related posts on social media and reminisce about the characters of the past.

WWE also acknowledged Coppock's passing, stating, "WWE extends its condolences to Coppock's family, friends and fans."

You can check out some of Coppock's social media posts below:












The_Real Y2K contributed to this article.