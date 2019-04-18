Legendary Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock passed away on Wednesday due to injuries he suffered as a passenger in a car accident on April 11th outside of Hilton Head, S.C. He was 70 years old.

Coppock was nicknamed "The Godfather of Sports Talk Radio," and was the special guest ring announcer for the portion of WrestleMania 2 that took place in Chicago. He also co-hosted Radio WWF with WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon at WrestleMania X.

While Coppock was later critical of Vince McMahon, he would often post wrestling-related posts on social media and reminisce about the characters of the past.

WWE also acknowledged Coppock's passing, stating, "WWE extends its condolences to Coppock's family, friends and fans."

You can check out some of Coppock's social media posts below:

remember when WWE used to drip with personalities like @MachoManSavage. 2day's #WWE is a bore fest @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/bTEQYUDx5J — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) January 30, 2016

where are you hiding good old WWF. i miss the characters #WWF #WWE had in the 80's and 90's. today's mat world is an @StephMcMahon drag. pic.twitter.com/e2ADAFcMXU — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) November 17, 2016

From the kingdom of Uganda...weighing 365 pounds...he is attended by his manager the wizard and by his handler Kin Shee...he is Kamala the Ugandan Head Hunter..... the way back machine @BruceWolfChi @MLBBruceLevine @DannyMac670 Gotta love the mat world pic.twitter.com/K33HSxG8Wp — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) March 19, 2019

Classic #babyface during the 80's when the #WWE was absolutely solid gold. great to see Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat pic.twitter.com/bEqFwB4p2L — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) August 17, 2015

#Ripj #KingKongBundy. I ring announced several bouts between the king and @Hulkhogan at the Rosemont Horizon/All State Arena back in the 80's. he was a silent, brooding man whose job was to make Hulk look good. #solidheel #GreatVillain @BruceWolfChi @BruceMiles2112 @DannyMac670 pic.twitter.com/BLEY9NnGVs — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) March 5, 2019

@OtisWilson_55 singing "If These Walls could Talk" Monday at Cortland Garage from 6:30 thru 8:30. come out talk football. #Jimbo #Hulkster pic.twitter.com/LadvSOSGgl — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) November 4, 2017

Ya know they just don't make 'em like #BigJohnStudd any more.... biggest hands I've ever seen....bigger than Andre the Giant. @DHBobSusnjara @MDGonzales pic.twitter.com/RtecpLhQQk — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) September 27, 2018

Who among us @BruceWolfChi @Chicago_History doesn't miss the hilarity of the one and only #HandsomeJimmyValiant . THAT'S right Daddy! pic.twitter.com/HCxI12Cp4A — Chet Coppock (@ChetCoppock) January 9, 2017

The_Real Y2K contributed to this article.