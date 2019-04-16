As we previously reported, WWE announced that Liv Morgan would be moving to SmackDown Live. As of this writing, her Riott Squad partners Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan remain on RAW.

In the latest episode of #DaMandyzDonutz above, Morgan informed Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville of her move. Sonya noted that while Mandy and her are best friends, Liv was their third wheel.

"When we were in NXT, I made them bring me everywhere with them," Morgan said. "Whether I was invited or not, I was like, 'I'm coming, where do I need to be!'"

Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews and Mickie James were announced to be moving to SmackDown after tonight's episode of SmackDown Live aired. Morgan also commented on the move on Twitter, as seen below.

