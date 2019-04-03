- WWE posted this video of Rey Mysterio driving the pace car at the recent NASCAR Auto Club 400 race. The event took place on Sunday, March 17 from the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

- The series of live WWE Now videos for WrestleMania 35 Week kicked off earlier today with Seth Rollins speaking to Cathy Kelley on the WWE digital platforms. Thursday will feature a "Then, Now and Forever" discussion with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano and Kofi Kingston, while there will be a roundtable discussion on Friday with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Ali and Bianca Belair. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will talk with RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival on Saturday, and the streams will end on Sunday with a live WrestleMania 35 preview featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rowan, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss.

WWE Now streams daily during WrestleMania 35 Week WWE Now will head to the New York–New Jersey area for its fourth year of coverage of WrestleMania Week with exclusive interviews featuring Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and some surprise guests. The shows will stream on WWE's official Facebook and Twitter pages and YouTube channel, starting Wednesday at noon with an in-depth interview with Seth Rollins. Schedule (subject to change): * Seth Rollins reflects on his road back to the World Championship picture on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube * Shawn Michaels, Kofi Kingston and Johnny Gargano talk about the state of WWE "Then, Now and Forever" — Thursday, noon ET * Ali, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and Bianca Belair sit down for a roundtable discussion about the future of WrestleMania — Friday, noon ET * The Boss 'N' Hug Connection and The Revival discuss the state of tag team competition in WWE — Saturday, noon ET * Live WrestleMania preview featuring WWE Champion "The New" Daniel Bryan with Rowan, Kurt Angle, WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss and more — Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were featured guests at the 18th Annual CAA World Congress of Sports in Dana Point, California on Wednesday. The event was sponsored by Sports Business Journal, who previously brought Stephanie to their panel at the 2018 Game Changers Conference. Stephanie tweeted the following photo from the event: