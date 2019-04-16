- CM Punk appeared in the latest edition of The Science of Mortal Kombat, which looks at whether it's possible to uppercut a person off of the ground into the air. Punk appears at the 7:00 mark and punched a full-weighted dummy, but failed to get it off of the ground.

- Alfred Konuwa has an article at Forbes measuring the loudest pops at WrestleMania 35 and RAW the night after using the "inexact science of measuring decibel levels" with a decibel app on an android phone. As you'd probably guess, Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship got the biggest reaction at 103 dB, followed by The Undertaker interrupting Elias on RAW (99 dB), Sheamus and Cesaro hitting the Cesaro Swing and 10 Beats of the Bodhran at 'Mania (98 dB), Kofi Kingston's appearance on RAW (96 dB), Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship (93 dB) and Becky Lynch winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships (88 dB).

- Wrestling Inc.'s Daniel Yanofsky is on hand at the XFL press conference in New York City today. It was confirmed that former New York Giant offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride will coach and be the General Manager for the New York team. Janet Duch, formerly of MSG, was named the president of XFL New York. The St. Louis XFL head coach will be announced on Thursday. You can check out a photo of Duch below:

Aaron Klopp contributed to this article.