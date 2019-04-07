Seth Rollins became the new WWE Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar in the shocking opening match at WrestleMania 35 tonight.
After an opening segment with host Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Paul Heyman marched to the ring and said his client was going on now because they were not happy about not being in the main event. Lesnar then attacked Rollins as he was entering the ring, and spent the next few minutes destroying Rollins. The bell finally rang and Lesnar got in some offense, but Rollins hit a low blow and quickly finished Lesnar with three Stomps.
This is Rollins' first run with the WWE Universal Title. Rollins won the title back at Crown Jewel on November 2 by defeating Braun Strowman for the vacant title.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:
If #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar is not on last... HE'S ON FIRST?!#WrestleMania @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6Iqb4ybCpE— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
The REIGNING, DEFENDING, UNDISPUTED #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar will defend his title RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork to kick off #WrestleMania! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/VFfwuPaR5N— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2019
It's time to SLAY THE BEAST and BURN IT DOWN at @MetlifeStadium! #WrestleMania @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/JVPMoGpCoN— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Has @WWERollins EVER been more ready for a FIGHT than in this very moment?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qekG1QE7Ab— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
And the match hasn't even STARTED yet... #F5#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/EXq2FLAHzm— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
Welcome to #SuplexCity, @WWERollins...#WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/n2nP2s28jf— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
The ?? has yet to ring, and @BrockLesnar is absolutely PUNISHING @WWERollins... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/a8J1xLvwjC— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
WE HAVE A NEWWWWWWWWWW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION, and his name is @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PHFHq6GMdE— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
ALL OF A SUDDEN, there's HOPE for @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uvd34pxPNV— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
Well... what did you expect from THE #BEASTSLAYER?!@WWERollins #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jBhfamNs5O— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Look familiar?@WWERollins has ONCE AGAIN captured championship gold at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/vDrU52gBby— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019