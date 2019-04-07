Seth Rollins became the new WWE Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar in the shocking opening match at WrestleMania 35 tonight.

After an opening segment with host Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Paul Heyman marched to the ring and said his client was going on now because they were not happy about not being in the main event. Lesnar then attacked Rollins as he was entering the ring, and spent the next few minutes destroying Rollins. The bell finally rang and Lesnar got in some offense, but Rollins hit a low blow and quickly finished Lesnar with three Stomps.

This is Rollins' first run with the WWE Universal Title. Rollins won the title back at Crown Jewel on November 2 by defeating Braun Strowman for the vacant title.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ: