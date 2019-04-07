The man who attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony has also been charged with assaulting Natalya.

The unidentified man was charged with 2 counts of assault in the 3rd degree and disorderly conduct, according to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times.

As noted, the man tried to tackle Bret during the induction for The Hart Foundation. RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Travis Browne (boyfriend of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and former UFC fighter), The New Day, Titus O'Neil and Bret himself, reportedly got a few stiff shots in on the man as he was held down and taken away. Drake Maverick stepped to the podium and asked everyone to not show the man any attention. Natalya and Bret then returned to the podium and Natalya asked if they could continue the speech. Fans rallied for them and booed the man, chanting "asshole!" at him.

Natalya addressed the incident after Twitter and said Bret and her father did not deserve to have their moment diminished.

She wrote, "I'm so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn't deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad's diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys"

WWE issued a statement on the incident and said the man has been turned over to the proper authorities. You can see their statement below:

"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."

For those who missed it, below are videos from the incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

I'm so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn't deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad's diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys?? — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 7, 2019

I've been told Bret Hart's attacker has been charged with 2 counts of assault in the 3rd degree and disorderly conduct. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

Here's the full exchange of the fan attacking Bret Hart.



Travis Browne (Rousey's husband and former UFC fighter) and the New Day both reacted very quickly and deserve a lot of praise. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T0fzLq5grz — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 7, 2019

Holy s--t, fan jumped the ring tackled Bret Hart and dash wilder f--ked him up with an upper cut off cam, the whole roster piling the ring, LEGEND DASH pic.twitter.com/JnmJSuBoqE — gregory tomos sage (@GEEsage) April 7, 2019

Bret Hart's attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019