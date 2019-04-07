The man who attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at Saturday's 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been identified as 26 year old Zachary Madsen from Nebraska, according to CBS New York.

It was reported earlier, via Arash Markazi of The Los Angeles Times, that the man was charged with 2 counts of 3rd degree assault and disorderly conduct. However, that report may have been premature as CBS Sports reported that Madsen was taken to the NYPD's 78th Precinct in Brooklyn to be charged with two counts of assault and trespassing. The main CBS website then noted that the man was still being held in custody while the charges were being filed, at around midnight ET. That report said Madsen faced two counts of assault, one count of trespassing and a misdemeanor charge of violation of local law.

CBS reports that the man also caused minor injuries to a security guard who tried to hold him down, in addition to the minor injuries Hart suffered. It was noted that the man punched Bret at least once, but Bret did not need medical attention. The man tackled Bret as he and Natalya were doing the induction for The Hart Foundation.

As noted, WWE issued a statement on the incident and said the man has been turned over to the proper authorities. You can see their statement below:

"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."

Shane McMahon, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Travis Browne (boyfriend of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and former UFC fighter), The New Day, Titus O'Neil and Bret himself are now being reported as the ones who physically got involved with the attacker.

A Facebook account linked to a Zach Madsen from Lincoln, Nebraska notes that he is an amateur MMA fighter. Madsen also has an interesting Twitter account at @iAmMad______sen, where he has made several recent bizarre tweets tagging Vince McMahon, Triple H, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and others.

On April 3, he tweeted a bizarre photo and wrote, "ROAD TRIP!! I want to say THANK YOU to @VinceMcMahon for helping guide US to the Main evenT of #WrestleMania35 #WWE It's been an honor to Bounce Off Brilliance. Look what WE started. We're going to have to take the BATMOBILE though, seeing as my car has a ... DENT."

Madsen continued that same day, "The Clown Prince of Rhyme will be headed to New Jersey on Friday with or without his two best friends, Batman and Harvey, unless other transportation is booked prior to then. Again. Thank you so much @VinceMcMahon You are my hero!"

He made another tweet on his bizarre road trip the next day. Madsen wrote, "Please keep in mind that my check engine light is on, I've driven well over 5000 miles without an oil change and I don't have a GPS. Additionally, the only bigger joke than my car, is my sense of direction. It might be easier to book me a flight @VinceMcMahon YOU have 24-30 hrs"

Below are those three tweets along with some of this other recent tweets that WWE and certain Superstars. Videos of the incident can be seen below as well. Stay tuned for updates on the incident.

ROAD TRIP!! I want to say THANK YOU to @VinceMcMahon for helping guide US to the Main evenT of #WrestleMania35 #WWE



It's been an honor to Bounce Off Brilliance. Look what WE started.



We're going to have to take the BATMOBILE though, seeing as my car has a ... DENT.



?????? pic.twitter.com/5F9MJ0PrUq — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 4, 2019

The Clown Prince of Rhyme will be headed to New Jersey on Friday with or without his two best friends, Batman and Harvey, unless other transportation is booked prior to then.



Again. Thank you so much @VinceMcMahon You are my hero! — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 4, 2019

Please keep in mind that my check engine light is on, I've driven well over 5000 miles without an oil change and I don't have a GPS. Additionally, the only bigger joke than my car, is my sense of direction.



It might be easier to book me a flight @VinceMcMahon YOU have 24-30 hrs — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 4, 2019

"Begin each day as if it were on purpose."



Good morning @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @TheDeanAmbrose This is just your daily reminder to laugh at the deaf kid. And yes, Ive lost control again.



RT for not funny

Like for funny

Do nothing if you accept the match at #WrestleMania35 — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) March 30, 2019

On a side note, the plastic water bottle counter at the @UNLCampusRec weight room is currently at about 946,300. Can someone please let me know when it reaches 999,900. I do not want to miss that historic moment.@WWEDanielBryan ??



RT for #vegan

Like for steak and poultry — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) March 30, 2019

I'm not sure what's more baffling: the fact that this fight hasn't been made official yet, or the fact that women are the main event of #WrestleMania35



Talk about a major setback for the human race.



You're a fool @VinceMcMahon #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/C5A082DVlN — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

A FOOL! You got that @VinceMcMahon ??? This is an abomination! You're a bigger fool than the officers responsible for arresting Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda tonight. What's the matter, old man?!? Why are you ignoring my messages?!? THIS IS NOT A GAME!! THIS IS A FIGHT!!! — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

BREAKING NEWS! April fool day has been extended. And with no end date in site, I give to you all the literal april Fool himself! A-yo @VinceMcMahon Who in the blue hell taught you how to walk?!



You will rue the day you decided to have three "females" main event #WrestleMania35 pic.twitter.com/n4BUTcdQKk — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

Yo @VinceMcMahon This is the only show these majestic beings should be closing. @BeckyLynchWWE I need 3 sammiches for here.@MsCharlotteWWE Ham and CHZ@RondaRousey I got a coo-pahn. It'll be buy 0, get 3 free. And we need three water cups. @WWE #WWE #subway #ad pic.twitter.com/lMvLXWEszi — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

Name the most Iconic Duo: @VinceMcMahon



I ain't doin' this just for me, folks@WWE #WWE — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 2, 2019

We get what we are willing to work for. Nothing more. Nothing less. I haven't had a day, let alone an hour, off in 16 months.



Am I where I want to be? No. So my work must continue. @VinceMcMahon Surprise surprise ... you're still a fool! @WWE #WWE — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

Good morning @TripleH You can do it. You've always been superior and will always be superior to @StephMcMahon It's just a fact of life.



Now get back what's yours and put her and the current main event of #WrestleMania35 where they belong. Back stage.



Remember #BestForBusiness pic.twitter.com/ez8pMZqDoh — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

Dear Mr. Back,



Do you think the people of this "Great" city know we were working together from the start? They seem to look at me like I'm crazy.. #cacklecackle



?????? — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

What's goin on here @TripleH ... do none of my messages transmit to you?!? Look, maybe I spoke out of turn and you're not in charge. Great job with NXT. Now tell me who is in charge!! It's DAMN NEAR SUNDAY AND ZACHZACH STILL HAS BILLS TO PAY!!! — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

Well well well. Mr Helmsley @TripleH



You have time to retweet, but not to respond to my messages ... pic.twitter.com/HNZkFuyBNJ — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

As I sit here jamming, playing tetris, and wondering who's running the @WWE circus, while not having eaten in over 36 hours, I'm all like, "Who's the real GOAT?" And holy cow ... there are more goats than humans on the planet. — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

Get a load of my last one @WWEDanielBryan You're in trouble this, Sunday! ?????? #KofiMania



And what's that ... a Wild @TheDeanAmbrose trying to sneak away. No, no, noo. Do not think for that single, solitary second again that I have forgotten about you. Oh you'll be there! ?? — Zach Madsen (@iAmMad______sen) April 3, 2019

I'm so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn't deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad's diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys?? — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 7, 2019

I've been told Bret Hart's attacker has been charged with 2 counts of assault in the 3rd degree and disorderly conduct. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

Here's the full exchange of the fan attacking Bret Hart.



Travis Browne (Rousey's husband and former UFC fighter) and the New Day both reacted very quickly and deserve a lot of praise. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T0fzLq5grz — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 7, 2019

Holy s--t, fan jumped the ring tackled Bret Hart and dash wilder f--ked him up with an upper cut off cam, the whole roster piling the ring, LEGEND DASH pic.twitter.com/JnmJSuBoqE — gregory tomos sage (@GEEsage) April 7, 2019

Bret Hart's attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019