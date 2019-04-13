On this past week's episode of RAW, Sami Zayn made his return from double roatator cuff surgery that kept him out of action the past 10 months. After losing to WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Zayn cut a promo on the WWE Universe, calling them "toxic" about how they sit and judge his work in WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on Busted Open about Zayn's recent promo, praising the WWE Superstar for calling out judgmental fans.

"On fire. That was not written for him," Henry stated. "They said, 'Sami, how do you feel about this situation?' I got this. And he let the world have it, and when I say the world I mean the world of wrestling from the people that sit in the stands. You have been judged, sir. Sami lets you know how he feels. I walked up to him and I said, 'Man, who the hell are you? Who are you? Where has this guy been all this time?' He said, 'Mark, I'm not holding back no more.' I said, 'Don't. Please don't hold back!'

"There are people that can wrestle their ass off, but don't have to because they can get that microphone and they can get more done in a three minute promo than people can get in a 20 minute match. Sami, if you're listening, do your thing. I want to see it. The fans want to see it. They clapped in the middle of that promo because they were like, 'Yeah, you right! Wait a minute are you talking to me?' He confused them."

Henry noted the way Zayn called out the fans impressed even a veteran like himself, and expects Zayn to be a big part of WWE over the next couple months.

"The thing that resonated the most with me was you sit out there and point your fat fingers at people that are out here killing themselves and you judge them," Henry said. "You judge them based on what you think, not on what you know. When you talk about yourself, and how you feel, and what you think, how could you be wrong? You can't make a mistake. And Sami knows that the people sitting there, they can point and judge, but they can never do what he does on a night-to-night basis. They can never get on the microphone and say what he said, and make people like me who have been in the business for close to 30 years go, 'Damn! That was impressive.' Sami is going to be a major player in the next six months because I think he found out who he is."



You can hear Mark Henry's full comments in the clip below.

