It's WrestleMania season and many current and former Superstars are reliving their favorite WrestleMania moments. Mark Henry has quite a few moments to pick from as he first appeared at WrestleMania 14 and last appeared at WrestleMania 33.

Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. caught up with Henry and asked him about his favorite WrestleMania moment.

"Wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22 and being in the main event was pretty special," said Henry. "Not many people have the opportunity to be a main event performer especially against somebody the caliber of The Undertaker. So, that's my fondest memory."

The Undertaker improved his WrestleMania record to 14-0 by defeating Henry in a coffin match.

"I didn't like going in the coffin very much but it was still my favorite nonetheless," stated Henry.

Even though his in-ring career is wrapped up, Henry is still a backstage presence with WWE and works in talent development. He talked about his new role and how he's looking to help the next generation of Superstars.

"I work in talent development and I help with cultivating the future of the business with the young guys and letting them see what it takes to be around for 25 years," said Henry. "It's a specialized skill and you have to be able to politic a bit. You also have to be able to know what you're talking about and be able to relay that information to the consumer."