- The WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" pre-show saw a fan named Stephan Benson win the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge by defeating AJ Styles in the finals. "The Golden Voice" actually has ties to pro wrestling as his Facebook page says he is the ring announcer for Keystone Championship Wrestling and the former ring announcer for Monster Factory Wrestling. It also says he's the "WWE hype man" for when WWE has live events in Pittsburgh, for what it's worth. Above is video from the finals at the Barclays Center.

- The following matches were taped last night in Brooklyn to air on Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Danny Burch

* Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah

* The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

NXT spoilers for next week are at this link.

- Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Matt Riddle after his loss to NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream at Takeover last night. Riddle says he will come back stronger and smarter from the loss.

"You know, initially I was heartbroken, I'm upset," Riddle said. "I got here, I made my appearance here, I came back here, I had the title shot. I was literally this close from beating The Dream. The guy's crafty, there's a reason why he has the title and he is where he is, and he got me tonight. Do I think he will get me next time? No, but I don't know when my next opportunity will be. So, right now I'm a little down but we're also in New York, so I'm probably gonna get some sweet pizza, maybe a couple beverages, and I think The Bro will nurse his wounds, and come back stronger, and smarter."