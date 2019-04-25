Matt Riddle took to Twitter today and announced that he has been pulled from weekend WWE NXT live events due to a mild arm infection.

"I've been pulled from all the shows this weekend due to a mild arm infection which saddens me greatly, but real talk I got my new creature skateboard from CCS yesterday and I'm gonna go tear it up at the local skate park," Riddle wrote, also showing off his new skateboard.

Riddle has been working with Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream at recent NXT live events.

You can see Riddle's full tweet below: