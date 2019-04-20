- Above is a look at the rivalry between NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Marty Scurll. The two will meet at NWA Crockett Cup on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina. The event will stream live on FITE for $19.99, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV. Below is what the current card looks like:

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners are the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Jazz (c) vs. Sienna (NWA Women's Championship)

- NJPW Star, Taiji Ishimori, spoke with Muscle and Fitness about performing at Madison Square Garden and what he's learned over the years in pro wrestling after facing some of the best in the world.

"The depth of pro wrestling," Ishimori said. "As I've wrestled for many years, I kind of started to feel like I knew everything about what pro wrestling is, but after working with some of those legends, I realized that there is still so much in pro wrestling that I must learn and acquire. With time, comes respect. When I started wrestling, and I was young, I wasn't really interested in tomorrow, or any potential injuries that I might get. Now [at 36], I consider those things more, and I'm a little bit more careful about it."

- Take a Bump with ROH World Champion Matt Taven and Danny Picard is now streaming on FITE, beginning with last week's episode (Episode 7) after Taven won the ROH World Championship at G1 Supercard. Also, we will have an interview with Matt Taven on the Wednesday edition of Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast. You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.