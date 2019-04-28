According to Squared Circle Sirens, Meiko Satomura will be a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.



Satomura made her debut at just age 15 at the promotion, Gaea Japan. She has wrestled at many other promotions since then like WCW, Chikara, and the British promotion Fight Club Pro, where she had a match with former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne.

She also co-founded along with Jinsei Shinzaki, The Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling.

Recently Satomura was in WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament where she defeated Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, and Lacey Lane. During the semifinals, she was defeated by NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm.

WWE star Natalya retweeted the article from Squared Circle Sirens with the caption: "Wow."