- Cathy Kelley talks to new RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in this new video after their WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show win over The Revival. Hawkins said his 265 match losing streak was all worth it because he got to win the titles in his hometown with his best friend. Hawkins called it a dream come true and said the win made him a happy man.

Ryder added, "I mean, I've known this guy since 2003. I hated his guts, he was my competition. We started teaming in 2004, we got signed in 2006, it's 2019... we've been here for a really, really long time. We love this business. You can't just love this business when you're on top. Because our roller coaster ride of a career has gone [up and down] like this. But that's when you got to really love the business, because it makes these victories even more sweeter."

- With his role at WrestleMania 35 last night, Michael Cole did play-by-play commentary for a WrestleMania event for the 17th year in a row, and a record-setting 18th year overall, according to the WWE Stats page. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has the most years doing color commentary at WrestleMania events with 23.

- Below is behind-the-scenes video from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese's first championship photoshoot. Nese captured the title from Buddy Murphy on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show last night. Nese also appeared for the championship photoshoot for Ryder and Hawkins, seen below: