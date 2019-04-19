Earlier this week WWE Superstar Mickie James released a new music video for her single, "I Don't Give A" on her Vevo Channel on YouTube. The last video that she added was for her song, "Left Right Left," which was released a year ago.

Her first country album was released in 2010 and was titled, Strangers & Angels. Her second album was released in 2013 and was titled, Somebody's Gonna Pay. The music video for "Somebody's Gonna Pay" featured WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and her husband NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

So far the "I Don't Give A" music video has over 8,000 views, which you can watch in the video above. James also tweeted about it today, asking for fans to give it a listen, a like, a share, and a download. Below is her tweet: