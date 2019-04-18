- It's now confirmed that Kushida's WWE NXT debut will air on the May 1 WWE Network episode. He will wrestle Kassius Ohno in the match. Above is a new vignette for Kushida's arrival.

- This week's episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.102 million viewers and ranked #7 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week's episode, which drew 997,000 viewers and ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

Below is our season 1 viewership tracker for The Miz and Maryse's series:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers

Episode 3: 1.225 million viewers

Episode 4: 1.162 million viewers

Episode 5: 1.235 million viewers

Episode 6: 1.161 million viewers

Episode 7: 997,000 viewers

Episode 8: 997,000 viewers

Episode 9: 1.102 million viewers

- As noted, The Rock is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Time magazine as one of their 100 most influential people. Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and congratulated the former WWE Champion.

Stephanie wrote, "Congratulations @TheRock! A well-deserved recognition of the People's Champ and someone who uses that powerful influence to inspire and motivate others all over the world! Thank you for being such a positive voice! #TIME100"

You can see her tweet and the cover below: